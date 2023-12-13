Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 328.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,373. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

