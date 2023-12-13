Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 32,894 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. 3,066,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.