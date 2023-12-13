StockNews.com Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $82.85 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,038.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $52,001,636.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,038.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,707,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

