StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.1 %
NURO stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.25.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.