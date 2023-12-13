StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.1 %

NURO stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.