StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.