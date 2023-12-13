StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PW opened at $0.53 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

