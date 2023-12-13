StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 68.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 98,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 218,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.