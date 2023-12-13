StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.28. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

