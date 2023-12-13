StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth about $777,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

