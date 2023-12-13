StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 211,728 shares of company stock valued at $76,324. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

