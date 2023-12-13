S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $427.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.78.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $426.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

