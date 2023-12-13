Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) versus TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Critical Contrast

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out -1,745.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.85% 13.91% 9.02% TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TPG 0 6 5 0 2.45

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.29%. TPG has a consensus target price of $34.38, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than TPG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $117.36 million 1.89 $18.83 million $1.22 13.07 TPG $2.00 billion 5.78 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -340.33

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats TPG on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

