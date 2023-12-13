Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Rises By 352.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 352.8% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 2.9 %

Cipher Mining stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

