Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 842,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,387. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

