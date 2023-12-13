Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,097,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock

SCHM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. 61,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,142. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

