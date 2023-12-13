Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

