Reviewing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veris Residential and Killam Apartment REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus price target of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 60.30%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Veris Residential.

This table compares Veris Residential and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -23.98% -5.39% -1.97% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and Killam Apartment REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 3.86 -$52.07 million ($0.82) -18.11 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

