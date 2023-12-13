Reviewing ATS (ATS) and Its Competitors

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ATS to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ATS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ATS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATS 5.48% 18.09% 6.66% ATS Competitors -213.92% -139.68% -34.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATS 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATS Competitors 91 212 311 7 2.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ATS currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.28%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 15.67%. Given ATS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATS is more favorable than its peers.

75.1% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATS $1.95 billion $96.40 million 32.37 ATS Competitors $874.46 million $18.20 million -3.87

ATS has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ATS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ATS beats its peers on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.