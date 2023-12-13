Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,659 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

