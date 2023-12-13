Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $634.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $635.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.