Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.64 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,830,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 96,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in Intel by 13.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 92,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

INTC opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.