Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

