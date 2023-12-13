Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.