Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

