ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $205.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

