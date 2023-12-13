ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 7,632 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. 415,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,613. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

