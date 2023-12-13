ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 7,947 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 251,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 132,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,844. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

