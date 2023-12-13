ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. 94,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

