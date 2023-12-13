ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,705. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

