ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,261,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,212,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 156,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,403. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

