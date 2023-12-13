ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

AMGN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.85. 222,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

