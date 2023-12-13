ProVise Management Group LLC Has $13.87 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

