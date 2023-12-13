ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of XMMO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,628. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

