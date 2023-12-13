ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 567,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,291. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.