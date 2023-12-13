ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 4,371 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. 5,545,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,213,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

