ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 18,945 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.45. 21,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,089. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.31 and a 52 week high of $172.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.