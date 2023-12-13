ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.49. 3,076,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

