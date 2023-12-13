Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

