Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 5.4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.69. Approximately 24,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 512,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Prothena Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $261,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $261,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

