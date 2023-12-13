Principal Street Partners LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 292.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 89,117 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

