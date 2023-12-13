Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.54 and last traded at $92.33. Approximately 114,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 100,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

