Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Down 6.8 %
POLA stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
