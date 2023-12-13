Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 6.8 %

POLA stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

