Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Plains GP worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.9% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

