Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.76

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 39284721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

