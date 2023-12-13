Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,960,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,323,264. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.