Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Boosted by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $7,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.85. 1,050,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,856. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $309.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 173.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.13.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

