Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.86

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 6916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.