Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 656,717 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,539,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,717 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $313,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

