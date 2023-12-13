Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 131,942 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,942 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $203,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

