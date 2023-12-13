Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,416,860 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416,860 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 16.34% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $162,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $903,000. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

